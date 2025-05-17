“Never not a fight” – Sean Strickland opens up on wild gym battles with "savage" Roman Dolidze

Sean Strickland recently opened up about his training sessions with fellow middleweight contender Roman Dolidze, revealing that whenever the pair train together, it's often a total war.

Ad

Both Strickland and Dolidze train at Xtreme Couture MMA, under the tutelage of Eric Nicksick. While the pair have yet to face-off in the octagon, the two contenders have trained together on multiple occasions.

Recently, Dolidze appeared on the Overdogs podcast, where he dropped some details about training and sparring with 'Tarzan'.

According to 'The Caucasian', it's never a light spar whenever he and Strickland are in the cage as they both give "100%" effort, regardless of if they're in a fight camp. He explained:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"With Sean Strickland, we always fight each other, like we can't spar. We are both [the] same, that's why we if he has a fight, he tries to avoid me because he knows that we will fight anyway. We can't spar just light...I will go 100% with him."

Check out Roman Dolidze's comments here:

Ad

Following what Roman Dolidze had to say about their training, Sean Strickland shared his response on Instagram. He posted the clip of Dolidze's comments and added a caption of his own underneath, stating:

"Enemies who became friendenemies...It's never not a fight with this savage 👊🏼"

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Sean Strickland's Instagram story

Israel Adesanya wants Sean Strickland rematch

Israel Adesanya has revealed he plans on getting back in the win column by defeating Sean Strickland in a rematch later this year.

Ad

In their first bout at UFC 293, 'Tarzan' stunned the world with his performance, dominating Adesanya on the feet across the entire fight to win the middleweight title via unanimous decision.

'The Last Stylebender' hasn't won a fight since, having then gone on to lose to both Dricus du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov. Speaking on his YouTube channel about his fighting future, Adesanya revealed he's hoping to get one back over Strickland to put an end to his loss streak. He said:

Ad

''I sparred with Kamaru Usman for the first time in months...So for me now, I'm like, Ok, I told Hunter (Campbell) already, I told coach, that it's time. I just knew, and I know who. I have a feeling who I want to fight. You'll like this one. I gotta get some get back. Strickland. I'm gonna get him back."

Ad

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (8:05):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Will Miles Will began his tenure at Sportskeeda as an MMA writer over 2 years ago and has penned over 1800 pieces so far, including 35+ exclusives, which have garnered close to 5 million views.



Will graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Bournemouth University, where he was also a valued member of their communications team. His degree heavily focused on social media and writing, which eventually led him toward sports writing.



He turned into an MMA fan after witnessing Conor McGregor’s 13-second TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman sits at the top of his list of top-five MMA fighters of all time, which also includes world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.



Will especially enjoys working on event days and feels his contribution to Sportskeeda’s UFC 300 coverage was one of the high points of his time with the organization. He ensures his articles are accurate by going through multiple sources, which also helps his writing be as informative as possible.



His interests away from work include football, gaming, live streaming, and listening to music. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.