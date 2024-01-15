"Never skip chin day" - Fans react as strongman Eddie Hall gets dropped by a head kick in MMA sparring 

Fans have reacted to Eddie Hall getting dropped by a head kick in MMA sparring.

The former world's strongest man has already tried his hand at boxing and is looking to transition into MMA. Hall has revealed that he will take part in a four-man eliminator MMA tournament scheduled for February 17, 2024, under the Finisher Championship banner in Qatar.

To prepare for his MMA debut, Hall has already started to train and spar. During one of his recent MMA sparrings, a rather unfortunate incident happened when he was knocked down with a head kick. The former world's strongest man took to Instagram and shared a clip of the same.

Take a look at the video below:

As the video garnered a lot of attention online, fans were quick to express their thoughts.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"It doesn't take much to take down anyone. Precision > everything"

"Leaning his head to the right like that, he was asking for it"

"Never skip chin day"

Fan reactions to Eddie Hall getting dropped

When did Eddie Hall make his boxing debut?

Eddie Hall made his boxing debut back in March 2022 against long-time contender for the title of the world's strongest man, Thor Bjornsson. The six-round amateur bout was billed as "The Heaviest Boxing Match in History."

The Game of Thrones star was able to assert his dominance over the course of six three-minute rounds. Bjornsson secured a knockdown in the third round with a powerful left hook and another in the final round with a precise 1combination.

Despite many expecting the bout to be a brawl, it proved to be a technical bout. As the fight unfolded, Bjornsson effectively utilized his height and reach advantage to dismantle Hall. Ultimately, the 'Game of Thrones' star secured victory with a unanimous decision (57-54, 57-54, 57-54), and his performance earned him the specially crafted Titan Championship belt.

After losing his boxing debut, Hall took his loss on the chin and had this to say (H/T talkSPORT):

“At the end of the day I’ve just fought literally the biggest man in the world in a boxing match, I’d like to see anybody else have the balls to do that. It’s been a hell of a journey, but I’ve really enjoyed it. Hopefully, there’s a rematch and we can do business again. Take care everyone, big love, the Beast.”