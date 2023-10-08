“Never writing this man off again” - Leigh Wood scores ‘one of the best comeback knockouts of this era’ to stop Josh Warrington in Rd. 7, fans react

Leigh Wood successfully defended his WBA featherweight title by delivering a brutal seventh-round knockout against Josh Warrington. The fight served as the headline event at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on Saturday, October 7.

Warrington had been in control of the match up to the seventh round, but a powerful left hook from 'Leigh-thal', followed by a rapid series of punches, left the 32-year-old Leeds boxer reeling.

Despite Leigh Wood being the favored bettor entering the fight, it seemed he was on the verge of losing his title. However, one of the most stunning come-from-behind victories in recent British boxing history resulted in 'The Leeds Warrior' being knocked flat to the mat.

Fans left in awe of Wood's remarkable knockout victory with a variety of reactions.

"Gutted for Warrington to be fair."

"What a fight. What a finish. Big respect to both fighters."

"Was it the comeback of the year?"

"Wood always finds a way to come back 🔥 🥊"

"Never writing this man off again."

"This man - always finds Wood time and a KO! 😮🥊💥"

"Good stoppage in my opinion. Congratulations Wood.💪🏾"

How did Leigh Wood triumph over Josh Warrington?

Leigh Wood staged an incredible comeback, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with a dramatic seventh-round knockout against Josh Warrington.

The early rounds saw 'The Leeds Warrior' establish a slight lead with his aggressive style. Wood, however, adapted by switching to a southpaw stance, granting him a better angle to counter Warrington's advances. As the fight progressed, Warrington maintained an edge, and according to the judges' scorecards, 'Leigh-thal' was trailing with scores of 56-58, 55-59, and 55-59 in favor of Warrington.

Check out the official scorecards below:

In the seventh round, despite enduring point deductions, it appeared that Warrington was in control. But in a remarkable turn of events, Wood delivered a fight-ending blow in the closing seconds, completing an extraordinary comeback.