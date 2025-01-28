  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Conor McGregor
  • New BKFC champion who wants a piece of Francis Ngannou; reveals "awesome" backstage conversation with Conor McGregor

New BKFC champion who wants a piece of Francis Ngannou; reveals "awesome" backstage conversation with Conor McGregor

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Jan 28, 2025 11:16 GMT
BKFC star opens up on his interaction with Conor McGregor post fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
BKFC star opens up on his interaction with Conor McGregor (inset) post fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

BKFC sensation Ben Rothwell has hinted at a dream matchup with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Rothwell reinvented himself in the BKFC circuit, becoming a standout performer in Conor McGregor’s promotional stable.

Last weekend, Rothwell achieved a career milestone by defeating Mick Terrill via knockout to capture the BKFC heavyweight championship. The victory also earned him 'Knockout of the Night' honors, extending his undefeated BKFC record to 4-0.

Riding high after the triumph, Rothwell voiced ambitions of testing his skills against some of combat sports' biggest names. In a conversation with Ariel Helwani, he expressed his desire to step into the ring with Ngannou or boxing star Anthony Joshua:

also-read-trending Trending
"Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua... To put gloves on and prove how good at boxing I am would very much be a bucket list thing. I just don't feel like I got to show the boxing world how good of a boxer I am."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rothwell also shared insights into his interaction with McGregor, praising the UFC legend’s energy and support:

"Conor is awesome, full of energy, wishing me the best, 'go out and fu**ing kick a** and put on a show.' And then after the fight, you know, he was very congratulatory to me super excited. It was pretty cool... I think he genuinely enjoys this."

Check out Ben Rothwell's comments on Conor McGregor below:

A look into past weekend's BKFC KnuckleMania V

KnuckleMania V, held at the sold-out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, delivered thrilling moments, cementing it as the biggest event in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship history.

The Main Event grudge match saw Jeremy Stephens secure a third-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez after Alvarez’s corner stopped the bout. Stephens improved to 3-0 in BKFC, while Philadelphia native Alvarez now stands at 1-2.

In the Co-Main Event, heavyweight legend Ben Rothwell claimed the BKFC World Heavyweight Championship with a stunning one-punch knockout over Mick Terrill in just 36 seconds. Rothwell remains undefeated at 4-0 in BKFC.

Other standout performances included Brisbane’s Bec Rawlings defeating Taylor Starling via unanimous decision in a five-round battle, and South Philadelphia’s John Garbarino electrifying the crowd with a first-round knockout and a post-fight marriage proposal.

Knockouts dominated the night, with Brandon Meyer, Kaine Tomlinson Jr., and Cody Russell delivering emphatic finishes. Itso Babulaidze made history as the first Georgian fighter in BKFC, defeating Bryan McDowell in an action-packed bout deemed Fight of the Night.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी