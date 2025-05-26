"NEW CHAMPION SOON" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev enjoys a little down time ahead of Dricus du Plessis clash

Fans reacted enthusiastically as Khamzat Chimaev shared pictures of himself taking a break from his intense training schedule.

Ad

Chimaev is set to challenge middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis for the title at UFC 319, scheduled for Aug. 16. Recently, he posted photos of himself exploring the countryside in Karchay-Cherkessia, a Republic in Russia located in the North Caucasus region.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on Chimaev's picture. While some wished him luck for the upcoming title fight, others expressed confidence in his ability to defeat du Plessis at UFC 319.

One fan commented:

"NEW CHAMPION SOON."

Another fan wrote:

"Enjoying a little before becoming the champion."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Robert Whittaker gives his take on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is noted for his dominant wrestling, while Dricus du Plessis has shown resilience and the ability to push through adverse situations and outperform opponents who are perceived to be technically superior.

Ad

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker analyzed the du Plessis vs. Chimaev fight in the recent episode of the MMArcade podcast, stating:

"How do you stop Chimaev's takedowns? I don't think Dricus will stop Chimaev's takedowns. Trust me, it kept me up at night. There's a way, but it's tricky. Once Khamzat gets his hands on you, once you back up on that fence, he's gonna stay there on you."

Ad

He added:

"I believe he will get Dricus down, he'll control him for a round, but if he can't put him away, what does he look like coming up in round 2, round 3? Dricus has got a gas tank. If you don't put him away, he'll keep fighting. He'll keep coming at you with his bombs and punches and his kicks."

Ad

Whittaker concluded that the main question heading into the fight is what Chimaev can do with the takedowns once he gets them. He suggested that du Plessis could be difficult opponent if Chimaev exhausts his energy without finishing or inflicting significant damage on the South African while on the ground.

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.