"New mythical fighter unlocked" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili wrestling with Indian men at beach

Merab Dvalishvili has continued his streak of entertaining MMA fans with his social media activity. The No.1-ranked bantamweight contender has seen his popularity rise in recent months due to his hilarious antics during interviews and on social media.

'The Machine' is currently awaiting an official announcement for his first UFC title shot against Sean O'Malley. Whilst nothing has been confirmed by the promotion, both Dvalishvili and O'Malley have been on record and stated their bout will be next, with the fight expected to take place before the end of the year.

Ahead of his potential title shot, Dvalishvili has been calling out the champ with numerous comedic skits on his Instagram. Recently, however, the 33-year-old opted not to target O'Malley in his latest video and instead, chose to show off his wrestling skills by fighting men on a beach in India.

Fans have since reacted to the video, with many seeing the funny side. They also noted that it's clear Dvalishvili is having the time of his life both inside and outside of the octagon. One fan wrote:

"New mythical fighter unlocked Indu Merab"

Another fan said:

"He’s having the best time of his life!! Good for him. Hope he enjoys his stay in India 🇮🇳 ❤️"

Instagram user @jwighyy added:

"Bro im literally Mexican and Indian why this man coming after me 😂"

Another fan wrote:

"Each flag is an infinity stone to Merab"

One fan said:

"HAHAHAHAHA this cracked me up"

Merab Dvalishvili predicts how potential title fight against Sean O'Malley will go down

Merab Dvalishvili has admitted anything can happen, as he prepares to potentially face Sean O'Malley for the bantamweight title later this year.

'The Machine' recently earned his No.1 contender status after dominating Henry Cejudo for the unanimous decision win at UFC 298. The victory extended his winning streak to 10, which also includes wins over Jose Aldo and Petr Yan.

Whilst their bout has yet to be confirmed, Dvalishvili discussed the fight during a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA. The 33-year-old gave his prediction for the fight and admitted he wouldn't be suprised if he was taken down by the champ. He explained:

"Yeah, one of the good wrestlers, yes. But hey, don't be surprised if Sean O'Malley takes me down. It's MMA man, it's MMA. I'm humble and everything is possible here...First, I'm going to wrestle a little bit and after[wards] I'm going to strike and knock him out standing."