"New mythical fighter unlocked: Tony Strickland" - Fans hilariously rip into Tito Ortiz for his Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane prediction

Tito Ortiz recently sent fans reeling after sharing his prediction for the upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight at UFC 321 this weekend. Ortiz hilariously forgot Gane's full name while seemingly getting confused between Sean Strickland and Tony Ferguson.In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Ortiz was asked for his prediction about the Aspinall-Gane title fight. He replied:&quot;Aspinall by submission. I say, Aspinall by submission by the third round. How do you pronounce his last name? Seryogine? Ciryl Gane? Is that correct? Gane's the last name? Thank you. Thank you for correcting me... The Russians, they've been driving me nuts with some of their names.&quot;He continued:&quot;I really think he hasn't fought in a long time, and that's gonna be a big hindrance to him. And Aspinall hasn't fought in two years himself, too? Gotta be in the cage all the time, you know? You fight two or three times a year, that's what makes you a seasoned fighter. That's why Tony Strickland has done so well because he's always sparring. He's always in the cage.&quot;After Yee shared a clip of the interview via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reactions.One fan wrote:&quot;New mythical fighter unlocked: Tony Strickland.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;CTE really showing here.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @HelenYeeSports on XWhen Tito Ortiz explained why he wouldn't want to fight Jon JonesEarlier this year, Tito Ortiz got honest about which UFC fighter he wouldn't want to fight. The UFC legend named Jon Jones as the one opponent he wouldn't want to face and lauded 'Bones' for his incredible fighting skills.In an interview on the HJR Podcast, Ortiz explained why he wouldn't want to go up against Jones and said:&quot;Jon Jones, that'd probably be someone I wouldn't want to fight. [Jones] is someone who is just so skilled in all areas. In wrestling...striking, on the ground, everything. He's long, big, strong...That'd probably be the only guy and I can be honest and I could say it now because I'm retired, I don't have to worry about fighting anybody anymore, but [Jones] is the greatest ever to grace the octagon. One hundred percent.&quot;Watch the full clip below: