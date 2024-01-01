“Newly practicing Muslim apparently” - Gervonta Davis’ alleged “Haram” jibe against fan takes social media by storm

A recent social media exchange involving boxing champion Gervonta Davis has ignited a storm of controversy.

Davis disclosed his conversion to Islam and stated his plan to change his name to Abdul Wahid. However, a recent exchange of comments with a fan took an unexpected turn.

The initial comment from the fan on a post by boxing journalist Michael Benson highlighted Davis's elevation to the sole WBA lightweight world champion following Devin Haney's vacating of the title.

In response, the fan referred to Davis as an "email champion" and alluded to his new name. Davis, in turn, engaged with the fan's unrelated tweet about taking family members for drinks, responding with a comment that some found offensive.

The exchange also triggered discussions about Davis' recent conversion to Islam and whether his response aligns with the principles of his newfound faith.

As fans took to social media to express their opinions on the matter, one user remarked:

"Newly practicing Muslim apparently…"

Another quipped:

"That wasn’t very Abdul Wahid of him."

Some fans criticized Gervonta Davis for what they deemed an insecure and inappropriate post:

"Weird insecure tweet that"

"Bro is a Muslim btw."

"Already engaging in Haram activities 😂😂😂"

Another fan wrote:

"He can cry all he likes, but it still remains that he's the current email champion. And guaranteed will never ever fight any current champ in any division between 130 - 140. Never."

Top Rank Boss Bob Arum names trio he thinks can topple Gervonta Davis

Bob Arum stirred the pot recently, naming three fighters he believes could dethrone reigning WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

Since his explosive seventh-round KO of Ryan Garcia in April, Davis has cemented himself as a major draw in the pugilistic world. His star power continues to rise, along with his payday, but according to Arum, there are cracks in his armor.

In a recent interview, Arum, the head honcho of Top Rank Boxing, laid out his dream matchups, picking three contenders he believes possess the firepower to topple Davis: WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, WBO super-lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and legendary Ukrainian southpaw Vasyl Lomachenko.

"All three I think would beat Davis, I really believe that. But that’s why they do the fights, they get in the ring to determine who is better. I think that he [Gervonta Davis] is the real deal, that's why we're talking about him. He is a hell of a performer, a terrific athlete, terrific boxer, but so are the other three guys you mentioned."[h/t:Talksport]