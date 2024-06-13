"Next Buddy Cop movie we need" "I can't let you get close" - Fans react to Anderson Silva giving Chael Sonnen rose after their face-off

Fans have been reacting after Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen took part in a face-off ahead of their exhibition boxing bout. The pair are set to compete for five rounds in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 15 at the Spaten Fight Night event.

Sonnen and Silva's MMA rivalry is as iconic as it gets, as the pair faced-off on two occasions for the middleweight title during their tenures in the UFC. Their first bout, which won 2010's Fight of the Year, saw 'The Spider' submit 'The American Gangster' in the fifth round. The pair then faced off once again in 2012, with the Brazilian winning convincingly via second-round TKO.

The two UFC legends are also set to be honored by the promotion later this month as their epic first clash will be inducted into the Fight Wing Hall of Fame.

As the two prepare to meet in the squared circle for the first time, Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen took part in the pre-fight press conference and face-off.

The two veterans were all smiles and jokes throughout the event, which eventually saw Silva hand Sonnen a red rose. They then embraced and continued to joke with one another, leading to a host of reactions from fans.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote:

"This is the next Buddy Cop movie we need. Get on that Netflix"

Another fan referenced Sonnen's iconic phrase from The Ultimate Fighter, writing:

"I can't let you get close!"

"Chael will add another to the undefeated record"

"Anderson about to go 0-3 against the bad guy."

Chael Sonnen reveals what he believes cost him during his two previous bouts against Anderson Silva

Chael Sonnen has revealed the one mistake he believes cost him the victory against Anderson Silva on both occasions they fought.

Despite dominating the Brazilian in the first fight only to eventually lose via submission late into the fifth round, 'The American Gangster' was then convincingly finished by Silva in their rematch.

Discussing his bouts against 'The Spider' during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Sonnen claimed he can put his losses down to him believing he could make Silva "quit". He explained:

"I've gone seven rounds with Anderson Silva and the problem that I had is thinking that I could make him quit...I thought you could just make him quit...I used a lot of energy trying to get him to wilt and I'm not gonna make that same mistake [again]."

