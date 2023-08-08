"NeYo got the call" - Andrew Tate comments on singer NeYo's apology after 'speaking the truth' on gender identity remarks

Social media star Andrew Tate is a strong advocate of various conspiracy theories and frequently preaches his world view on Twitter. He recently spoke about Ne-Yo and the controversy surrounding his comments and subsequent apology.

American singer and songwriter Ne-Yo came under fire for his comments in an interview with Gloria Velez on VladTV. The comments made by Ne-Yo questioned parents supporting children at a young age to identify with a different gender than the one they were assigned at birth.

After widespread criticism, the Grammy winning musician issued an apology for his statements and also promised to better educate himself on the topic. He wrote:

"I'd like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity. I've always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+community, so I understand how my comments could've been interpreted as insensitive and offensive. Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy."

Tate posted a screenshot of Ne-Yo's apology on Twitter and theorized that there were other powers at play that forced the statement from the American singer.

He wrote:

"NeYo was speaking the truth on a podcast. It went viral, NeYo got the call. He then proceeded to recant the truth and apologize for speaking it. All of you don't realize, that call is very real. Look what happens to people like me when we dont bend."

Andrew Tate blasts world leaders Rishi Sunak and Justin Trudeau for watching Barbie

Andrew Tate feels quite strongly about the recently released Warner Bros. movie Barbie.

The movie, based on Mattel's iconic character and doll, Barbie, addresses various gender role stereotypes and gives its own take on the prevalent patriarchy in society.

Andrew Tate commented on United Kingdom prime minister Rishi Sunak and the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau visiting the movie theatre to watch Barbie. He criticized them for pandering to 'satanists' and sacrificing their masculinity.

He wrote:

"I have never seen western world leaders speak about going to the movies before. However, the satanists demand that you publicly sacrifice any remnant of masculinity to the homosexual mafia. The overlords want your soul. They also want you to tell the world that they own you."

