NFL legend reveals why Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson vs. Rashad Evans boxing match collapsed

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson vs. Rashad Evans was one of the most widely viewed mixed martial arts fights. But their plans for a rematch under Queensberry Rules were recently scuttled. An individual set to broadcast that bout on his network has offered his side of this situation.

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, NFL legend Shawne Merriman covered several subjects ahead of Lights Out XF 24 on May 10. Merriman is a figurehead for Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, with this weekend's card featuring former Bellator MMA veteran Tyrell Fortune.

Jackson and Evans were set to run it back on April 12 for a rematch, albeit inside the boxing ring this time, but alas, it was not to be. Merriman clarified that it was only his broadcast platform, Lights Out Sports TV, that was set to carry the fight, and he was not involved in this Jackson vs. Evans boxing bout in a promotional capacity. He said:

"Going back fifteen years plus with Rampage [Jackson] and Rashad [Evans] and knowing those guys a long time, just the ultimate pros, both of them. Just how they handled it and how they went about it but these guys, they was not compensated, period. They wasn't the only ones and fights started to fall out which again, I've been around this thing long enough."

Merriman added:

"We've got a four and a half, five hour event every four weeks or so. I'm in this business so I know when people aren't doing it right and you can kind of start sniffing around like ah, yeah that's not going to work out. Just based on the people who were involved. So it's unfortunate."

Check out Shawne Merriman's thoughts on the Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson vs. Rashad Evans boxing bout falling out below (10:33):

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson offers up his side of story on Rashad Evans boxing bout

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently got into the specifics of why this sequel clash with Rashad Evans did not end up taking place. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 46-year-old echoed sentiments similar to what Shawne Merriman said above about the proper compensation not coming through.

What was written in the contract was not adhered to, and as the Tennessee native expounded upon that thought, he said:

"I would have fought Rashad for free but what I won't do is get screwed over willingly. I didn't want to get screwed over willingly... Rashad and I, we decided to stand our ground. We told them like look have this money, this guarantee in escrow."

'Rampage' added:

"We're not even asking for it. In escrow where we know when we fight, we're gonna get paid and obviously they didn't have the money because why not save the show?"

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below (7:49):

