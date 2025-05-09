NFL legend sees massive MMA potential in Gable Steveson after Bills, WWE, and Jon Jones link

Gable Steveson seems well equipped to make an impactful move to MMA based on some of his training work with Jon Jones, according to a legendary former NFL player. This individual in question is also a former player on the Buffalo Bills as Steveson was following his WWE tenure.

Appearing on a recent episode of Bowks Talking Bouts, Shawne Merriman covered several subjects ahead of the next card for Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, which is a promotion he is a figurehead of. Lights Out XF 24 transpires on May 10 with names like former Bellator MMA veteran Tyrell Fortune competing on the card at Thunder Studios in Long Beach.

Steveson has been hinting at a transition to MMA in the wake of his involvement in Jon Jones' UFC 309 camp last November. When asked about the former Olympic gold medalist wrestler's ceiling in MMA if he does make the jump over, Merriman said:

"First of all, he's going to walk in there with a skillset, at least in one particular area, that's higher than most. It's really does he want to turn this into a career, right. It's a brutal sport. So is football, some of these other very, very high impact collission sports. But again, for him having the name that he has, his recognition, his awards in his career."

He added:

"If he gets in there and starts having some success, he's gonna be one of these guys that you can fast track. I don't think that he's going to warrant a fight in the UFC starting out fight. I think he needs to fight somewhere else. I would love to have him and figure out a way to have him as part of Lights Out Xtreme Fighting."

Check out Shawne Merriman's thoughts below (8:30):

Jon Jones described as a mentor in recent Gable Steveson interview

Jon Jones was touted as a mentor to Gable Steveson by the latter himself while being interviewed on The Pat McAfee Show. The decorated amateur wrestler spoke highly of the advice given by the 37-year-old UFC heavyweight champion.

It seems like the biggest facets for Steveson here, based on the interview, are getting his hands certified to use his operative wording and creating a certain comfort level with competing inside of a cage before embarking on a run in MMA.

Steveson said:

"Just making sure I can get my hands certified and ready... I’ve got a great mentor right now, I hope a lot of people know a guy named Jon Jones — just a fantastic dude and the greatest fighter of all time... I appreciate his efforts of trying to lead me into the right direction and kind of taking my back and giving me the direction that I need."

Check out Jon Jones' training with Gable Steveson below:

