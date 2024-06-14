Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat ready for bigger challenges after brilliant performance against rising star Johan Ghazali

Vietnamese rising star Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat believes he's ready for bigger fights after defeating Muay Thai favorite Johan Ghazali at ONE 167. Both competitors put on a riveting performance at the Impact Arena in Bangkok last Friday, but Nguyen's fighting experience spoke volumes against his teenage opponent.

Bouncing back from a devastating loss in December with a decisive three-round victory, 'No.1' is a lot more happy than words can explain.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, he excitedly said:

"For my next fight, I'd fight whoever ONE Championship wants to fight next."

Watch the full interview below:

Nguyen had a big old chip on his shoulder before entering the foray on June 7. He garnered an impressive two-fight win streak until getting knocked out by 'The Bosnian Menace' Denic Puric, in the second round of their flyweight Muay Thai bout last year.

Losing in such a manner certainly tests a fighter's mental fortitude, but 'No.1' stayed positive, reserving all his anger and frustration for Johan Ghazali. He schooled the young brawler with well-timed counters, stinging hooks, and leg kick combinations.

After that, it all went downhill from there for Ghazali.

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat has a ball taking selfies with some of ONE's biggest stars, including Rodtang backstage of ONE 167

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat had a great time meeting ONE Championship's biggest stars backstage at ONE 167.

Although Duy Nhat is too humble a guy to admit that he's also kind of a big deal, he was honored to have shared the amazing fight card with an equally fantastic ensemble of fighters.

On Instagram, Duy Nhat released a chain of selfies he took backstage with some of ONE's greatest fighters, including 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Kade Ruotolo, 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, Tawanchai, Mikey Musumeci, and special guests, 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty and Takeru Segawa.

