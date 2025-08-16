  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman: Live round-by-round updates

Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Aug 16, 2025 07:32 GMT
Dillian Whyte v Moses Itauma: ESports World Cup - Weigh-In - Source: Getty
Nick Ball (left) vs. Sam Goodman (right) takes place tonight [Image Courtesy: Richard Pelham via Getty Images]

The Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming featherweight boxing title fight scheduled to co-headline the Queensberry Promotions card on Aug. 16. The matchup is set for 12, three-minute, rounds and is a clash of unbeaten fighters.

Ad

Ball steps into the ring with a 22-0-1 record, with 13 stoppage wins. Besides his undefeated record, Ball will also be putting his WBA featherweight title up for grabs. His opponent, Goodman, will be eager to crown himself as champion. At a perfect 20-0, with 8 stoppage wins, Goodman is no slouch.

Unfortunately, he isn't expected tot dethrone Ball for WBA featherweight gold. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Ball as a -550 favorite, while Goodman is a +380 underdog. The card hosting their matchup is starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, the Ball vs. Goodman fight is estimated for a 4:15 PM E.T. / 1:15 PM P.T. start time, but may be subject to change.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming featherweight title fight.

Ad

Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications