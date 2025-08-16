Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman: Live round-by-round updates

The Nick Ball vs. Sam Goodman round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming featherweight boxing title fight scheduled to co-headline the Queensberry Promotions card on Aug. 16. The matchup is set for 12, three-minute, rounds and is a clash of unbeaten fighters.Ball steps into the ring with a 22-0-1 record, with 13 stoppage wins. Besides his undefeated record, Ball will also be putting his WBA featherweight title up for grabs. His opponent, Goodman, will be eager to crown himself as champion. At a perfect 20-0, with 8 stoppage wins, Goodman is no slouch.Unfortunately, he isn't expected tot dethrone Ball for WBA featherweight gold. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Ball as a -550 favorite, while Goodman is a +380 underdog. The card hosting their matchup is starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).However, the Ball vs. Goodman fight is estimated for a 4:15 PM E.T. / 1:15 PM P.T. start time, but may be subject to change.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming featherweight title fight.Nick Ball vs. Sam GoodmanRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10:Round 11:Round 12: