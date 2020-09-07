Nick Diaz's manager confirms that he is getting ready for an early 2021 return to the UFC Welterweight division

It's been close to six years since Nick Diaz has stepped inside the Octagon. The last time we saw Nick Diaz compete was in January of 2015 when he faced and lost to Anderson Silva - only for the Middleweight legend to pop for a failed drug test and for Nick Diaz to test positive for marijuana.

After failing a test in September 2015, Nick Diaz was suspended for five years and fined $165,000 - a sentence that was reduced to 18 months and a $100,000 fine. It was deemed as the most ridiculous suspension given out since it was only for Marijuana.

From April 2017 to April 2018, Nick Diaz had faced another suspension after failing to notify USADA of his whereabouts. Ariel Helwani posted a video on Twitter from Nick Diaz's manager Kevin Mubenga, showing a video of a shredded Nick Diaz.

Helwani revealed that Nick Diaz cut weight for the first time in four years:

This is Nick Diaz earlier today. He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga.

He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because ... pic.twitter.com/5A8EvyLeUn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

He also added that Nick Diaz is eyeing the Welterweight division closely and is looking for an early 2021 return.

... he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return. (📽 @elfrogito) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

Where will Nick Diaz fit into the Welterweight division in 2021?

The entire landscape of the UFC Welterweight division has changed in his absence. There have been many new contenders that emerged. Not only that, but Nick Diaz is 37 years old and will be facing many fighters who are quicker and younger than he is.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Nick Diaz will stand in the Welterweight division, but perhaps the return after 5 years is to take a few big-money fights and then call it quits rather than facing the young guns of the division and attempting to capture a Championship.

Time will tell how Nick Diaz will fare, but there's certainly going to be a lot of buzz about his return fight. Will Nick Diaz thrive in the division or will he fall?