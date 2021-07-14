Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2 and two title fights to take place at UFC 266

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 is set to take place at UFC 266. Additionally, UFC 266 is set to feature two world title fights, as the UFC men’s featherweight title and UFC women’s flyweight titles will be on the line at the event.

As reported by ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC has added a women’s flyweight title fight between reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Lauren Murphy to the UFC 266 fight card.

UFC 266 already had a title fight booked prior to this, as reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against challenger Brian Ortega.

Two title fights set for UFC 266, per Dana White (@danawhite). Alexander Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) vs. Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) and Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) vs. Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA). Plus, of course, Diaz/Lawler 2. https://t.co/4Ac6a9YMtw — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 14, 2021

It’s done. Nick Diaz (@nickdiaz209) has signed a bout agreement to face Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in September, his attorney Ross Goodman tells ESPN. He’s back. pic.twitter.com/9awUGrJBri — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 13, 2021

The Volkanovski-Ortega men’s featherweight title matchup will reportedly headline UFC 266. Meanwhile, the co-main event of UFC 266 will be the Shevchenko-Murphy women’s flyweight title matchup. These title fights will be preceded by a five-round non-title fight between Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole initially reported this news. The fight between Lawler and Diaz will be only the second non-title five-round bout in UFC history that isn’t a main event. The first such bout featured Nick’s younger brother Nate Diaz, who took on Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight bout at UFC 263 (June 2021).

DONE DEAL: Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler, five rounder, Sept. 25, UFC 266 per @danawhite — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 13, 2021

Furthermore, the Lawler-Diaz matchup will be a rematch of a fight that took place about 17 years ago. Should this fight take place at UFC 266, it’ll create the record for the longest gap in fights between two given fighters in the UFC.

UFC 266 is a stacked card that has received a major boost in star power

Nick Diaz (left); Robbie Lawler (right)

The UFC men’s featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega and the UFC women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy has set the MMA community abuzz with anticipation for the event.

Two title fights – Volkanovski vs. Ortega and Shevchenko vs. Murphy – will top UFC 266 on Sept. 25, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sBuDgOclQl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 14, 2021

However, it’s the long-awaited rematch between MMA legends Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler that seems to have exponentially increased the interest of the combat sports community in the UFC 266 fight card.

UFC 266 has several exciting bouts scheduled to take place at the event. The card could change in the days to come, with a few more contests possibly being added in the buildup to the event. Below is the updated UFC 266 fight card:

UFC 266 fight card

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega [UFC men’s featherweight title bout]

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren Murphy [UFC women’s flyweight title bout]

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 [Five-round non-title welterweight bout]

Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar [Women's flyweight bout]

Jalin Turner vs. Uros Medic [Lightweight bout]

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo [Women's flyweight bout]

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili [Bantamweight bout]

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik [Heavyweight bout]

Tatiana Suarez vs. Roxanne Modafferi [Women's flyweight bout]

UFC 266 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 25th, 2021.

