 “I have the ingredients to make it difficult for him” - Niclas Larsen believes he will be a tough opponent for Tawanchai PK.Saenchai

Niclas Larsen will make his ONE Championship debut against a tough opponent in Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, and he believes he can hold his own against the Thai star.

Larsen will battle Tawanchai in the main event of ONE 158, which happens on Friday, June 3.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Dreamchaser’ had nothing but kind words for his opponent ahead of their bout, as he fully understands what Tawanchai is capable of in the ring.

Niclas Larsen said:

“Well, [Tawanchai’s] just incredible. He has such a nice way of fighting. And he looks so confident when he fights. He looks so sharp, he becomes powerful. And he’s just a very good fighter.”

As a fellow martial artist, Larsen can’t help but admire Tawanchai's skills. However, the Dutch striker knows what he must do as a fighter, and aims to make things difficult for his opponent.

“He’s a southpaw. He’s doing his thing, and he’s always dangerous. I believe that he will make me feel very lively when I fight him. I also believe that even though I really admire him and the way he fights, I have the ingredients to make it difficult for him,” he said.

Niclas Larsen breaks down Tawanchai PK. Saenchai

Niclas Larsen has won over 60 matches in the striking arts and has faced a variety of fighters throughout his career. As such, he shared why he thinks Tawanchai will be at a disadvantage against him.

“In Thailand, they start slow in the fight. In ONE, it’s only three rounds and you fight from the start, so I believe that could be something that could make it harder for him to really show [his skills],” he said.

However, Larsen is not looking down at his opponent by any means. In fact, he believes that they both have finishing power, and their match could end in just a blink of an eye.

He said:

“Anything can happen, and I believe that I have the tools to take him out, but also I believe that he has the tools to take me out. So this is going to be so incredible to watch. I will bring my best and I believe he will do the same.”

