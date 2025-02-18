Nico Carrillo backing tormentor Nabil Anane to upset Superlek at ONE 172 in Saitama: "I would love to see him do it"

After receiving a first-round TKO loss at the hands of Nabil Anane last January 24 at ONE 170, Nico Carrillo is convinced that the 20-year-old phenom will get the job done against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their rematch on March 23 at ONE 172.

Anane and Superlek will battle it out for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown, and Carrillo expects the former to secure the victory against the latter.

'King of the North' shared this sentiment during his latest appearance on the South China Morning Post for an interview, where he stated:

"I'm supporting Nabil. I would absolutely love him to go and do it. He is really good, he uses his height and reach very well. I can't call it with him and Superlek, although I will be in Nabil's corner 100 percent, I will be rooting and cheering for him. I would love to see him do it."

Watch Nico Carrillo's full interview here:

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 172 on March 23 via watch.onefc.com. The event, featuring Anane and Superlek's world title unification showdown, goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Nico Carrillo admits that losing to Nabil Anane is a tough pill to swallow

Following his defeat from Anane, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative posted a video on his Instagram account, where he revealed that this setback was a hard pill to swallow.

Nico Carrillo noted:

"It breaks my heart to learn the lesson like this for the biggest opportunity of my life and on the biggest stage in front of millions of people. It's hard to learn a hard lesson like that. I just feel like I need to get this off my shoulders... Lighting doesn't strike the same place twcie - this will never happen again."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 170 via watch.onefc.com.

