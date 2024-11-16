Nico Carrillo says Jonathan Haggerty's forward pressure 'did most of the work' for Superlek at ONE 168: Denver

Nico Carrillo believes Jonathan Haggerty could've had a different ending to his world title fight with Superlek, if he remembered to do one important thing.

The Scottish striker is perhaps low-key happy about the events that transpired between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek at ONE 168: Denver. Haggerty, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king, suffered a stunning 49-second KO loss to the Thai megastar after starting the round strong with some early leg kicks.

Nico Carrillo, who is currently en route to challenging Superlek for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown in the new year, said he's unable to fully give credit to his future rival for beating Haggerty in the manner that he did.

It was certainly a vicious ending to Haggerty's dominance as a world champion, but it wouldn't have happened if the Englishman hadn't gone forward.

Speaking to Leather'd Podcast this week, Carrillo explained:

"I mean it was, but I mean Haggerty did most of the work for Superlek. All he had to take was, to take his head out of the centre line."

Watch the full interview with Nico Carrillo below:

Superlek and Nico Carrillo to co-headline blockbuster ONE 170 card for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in January 2025

Nico Carrillo has been booked to fight newly-minted two-division world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown on January 24, 2025, at the Impact Arena in Thailand.

Although his rivalry with Jonathan Haggerty has been temporarily set aside, Carrillo is amped up about being the first Scotsman to capture a significant career victory over Thailand's best pound-for-pound fighter.

The two men may face off in an MMA cage instead of the ring this January, which makes their close-quarters world title brawl that much more exciting to watch.

ONE 170 will air live from Thailand in Canada and the United States with a Prime Video subscription.

