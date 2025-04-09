Nico Carrillo thankful to have 'kept all the demons at bay' in statement finish of Sitthichai

Surging Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo has fully redeemed himself at ONE Fight Night 30 after his second-round knockout win over Thai veteran Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Their featherweight Muay Thai scrap took place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Carrillo was pleased that he was able to shake off the monkeys off his back and bury the stinging memory of his knockout loss to Nabil Anane last January at ONE 170.
'King of the North' shared this satisfying feeling during his recent interview with the Bangkok Post, where he explained:
"I'm just so happy and pleased with myself that I kept all the demons at bay, all the voices in my head that were scared, and I didn't want to feel that feeling again. In order to see the sun rise again, you need to get out in the shades."
Watch Nico Carrillo's interview here:
That victory earned Carrillo his fifth victory under the world's largest martial arts organization and made a successful debut in the featherweight division.
Nico Carrillo certain that several haters have become his fans after beating Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30
Following his incredible performance that earned him the additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative thinks that he not only proved his doubters wrong, but also transformed them into his new fans.
The 26-year-old knockout artist shared this during the same interview with Nick Atkin, where he proclaimed:
"I did show them. I've not even said that yet, but I'm really happy that I have shown them [that I can settle in here] as well. I'm pretty sure I've turned some more haters into fans again tonight."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.