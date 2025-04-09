  • home icon
  Nico Carrillo thankful to have 'kept all the demons at bay' in statement finish of Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo thankful to have 'kept all the demons at bay' in statement finish of Sitthichai

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Apr 09, 2025 08:15 GMT
Nico Carrillo (left) and Sitthichai (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Nico Carrillo (left) and Sitthichai (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Surging Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo has fully redeemed himself at ONE Fight Night 30 after his second-round knockout win over Thai veteran Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Their featherweight Muay Thai scrap took place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Carrillo was pleased that he was able to shake off the monkeys off his back and bury the stinging memory of his knockout loss to Nabil Anane last January at ONE 170.

'King of the North' shared this satisfying feeling during his recent interview with the Bangkok Post, where he explained:

"I'm just so happy and pleased with myself that I kept all the demons at bay, all the voices in my head that were scared, and I didn't want to feel that feeling again. In order to see the sun rise again, you need to get out in the shades."
Watch Nico Carrillo's interview here:

That victory earned Carrillo his fifth victory under the world's largest martial arts organization and made a successful debut in the featherweight division.

Nico Carrillo certain that several haters have become his fans after beating Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

Following his incredible performance that earned him the additional $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative thinks that he not only proved his doubters wrong, but also transformed them into his new fans.

The 26-year-old knockout artist shared this during the same interview with Nick Atkin, where he proclaimed:

"I did show them. I've not even said that yet, but I'm really happy that I have shown them [that I can settle in here] as well. I'm pretty sure I've turned some more haters into fans again tonight."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

Anatoly Pimentel

Anatoly Pimentel

Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.

Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.

Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.

Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
