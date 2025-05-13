"Nico is twice the size of Jonathan Haggerty" - Liam Harrison excited for Carrillo's featherweight future despite fading super-fight hopes

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison is losing hope in a potential all-English megafight between reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and number four-rated featherweight Muay Thai world champion Nico Carrillo. Liam Harrison's primary concern is the massive weight difference between the two striking superstars, as Carrillo has decided to move up in weight to avoid the brutal weight cut.
But, the former multiple-time WBC champion was impressed with what the former ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger did in his debut in the featherweight division, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:
"I'm not bothered about it anymore. Nico is twice the size of Jonathan Haggerty now that he's moved up to featherweight. Did you see how big he looked versus Sitthicahi? Wow."
'The General' and 'King of the North' have been going at each other with smack talk, which makes this rivalry even more interesting and exciting for fans.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
But due to the recent development on Carrillo's weight change, this match could be unlikely to happen, unless both athletes agree to meet in a catchweight battle.
Liam Harrison thinks that dream match between Nico Carrillo and Jonathan Haggerty is unlikely to happen now
The 39-year-old who proudly represents the Bad Company is firm in his opinion that the super showdown between Haggerty and Carrillo won't be happening anytime soon because they both thrive in their respective brackets.
Liam Harrison explained during his recent talk with ONE Championship that Haggerty is likely to continue his reign as the bantamweight kickboxing king, while Carrillo could be a future titleholder in the featherweight Muay Thai division:
"[Carrillo] looked like an animal against Sitthichai. So I'm looking forward to seeing how he does there. Jon's bantamweight through and through. So I think the ship has sailed now."