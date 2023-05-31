Nieky Holzken eyeing Sinsamut Klinmee rematch after bout with Arian Sadikovic

Dutch kickboxing sensation Nieky Holzken still has a bone to pick with former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee.

‘The Natural’ has every intention to get even after getting knocked out by the Thai destroyer when they crossed paths at ONE X last year.

Holzken, who will be returning to the circle for the first time since that defeat, made it clear that he wants another crack at Sinsamut after settling his business against Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The 39-year-old told the promotion in an exclusive interview:

“If I win this fight, maybe rematch with Sinsamut would be good. And if I win that fight, then whoever is champion at that moment I want to compete against for the title again.”

After winning back-to-back fights inside the circle, Holzken wasn’t exactly enthused when he drew the then-relatively unknown Sinsamut, under Muay Thai rules, no less.

Despite a strong start where he punished the Thai with jabs and punch combos in the opening canto, things took a turn for the worse in the second round. During an exchange, Holzken ate a wicked right cross from Sinsamut, which immediately sent him to the canvas.

Despite his efforts to continue, the heavy favorite failed to answer the standing count and suffered a shocking defeat.

Holzken has since put that loss behind him but is eager to avenge it if given the opportunity.

For now, he must get past a formidable opponent in Sadikovic, who’s also looking to redeem himself down the line against two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel.

The Holzken vs. Sadikovic lightweight kickboxing war is part of ONE Fight Night 11, which will take place on July 9 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The entire card is available free of charge for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.

