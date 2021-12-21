Nieky Holzken issues a challenge to Jake Paul on IG

Nieky Holzken doesn’t seem to be impressed with Jake Paul’s latest conquest.

The Dutch kickboxing icon took to his Instagram account and aimed a shot at the YouTube star’s recent knockout win over former MMA fighter Tyron Woodley.

Nieky Holzken posted a picture of Paul standing tall over a fallen Woodley with a caption that read:

“Easy work with a wrestler, try it with me @jakepaul”

Screen capture from Nieky Holzken's IG Story | [Photo: Nieky Holzken's Instagram]

Jake Paul has amassed a 5-0 professional boxing record so far but has only faced two people with fighting experience in former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight world champion Ben Askren and Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion. However, neither Askren nor Woodley have had prior experience in boxing.

Facing Nieky Holzken changes that. Apart from his multiple championships in the striking arts of kickboxing and Muay Thai, ‘The Natural’ has also dabbled in professional boxing, compiling a record of 14 wins with only one loss.

As Jake Paul builds his credibility in the boxing world, a matchup with Nieky Holzken could help people take him more seriously in his new endeavor.

Nieky Holzken wants to solve ‘The Problem Child’

This is the second time this year that Paul defeated Woodley, and also the second time Nieky Holzken has publicly expressed his desire to step into a match against ‘The Problem Child.’

After Jake Paul’s controversial split decision win over Woodley earlier this year, Nieky Holzken issued a challenge to Paul via Twitter.

Nieky Holzken posted an edited picture of him and Paul facing off with the caption:

“Hey @jakepaul im waiting”

Paul was set to fight undefeated boxer Tommy Fury. However, it fell through at the last minute, causing Woodley to step in just to make the scheduled event happen. While Nieky Holzken may not be undefeated like Fury, he still brings the legitimacy of being a professional boxer against Paul’s growing legend.

Paul has shown knockout power through his five matches, but Nieky Holzken is no slouch himself. The Dutch national has knocked out 11 of his 14 opponents in the boxing ring, with no YouTube personalities on the list.

Nieky Holzken also announced recently that he’s interested to box professionally once again, and is open to suggestions on who he should fight and where.

Fight fans could be interested in Jake Paul facing an accomplished fighter in Nieky Holzken’s caliber.

However, with Jake Paul calling out MMA fighters right after his win, he may be more interested in building more hype than fighting someone of worth in the sport. It is no doubt this formula that brings Paul immense success, with the least amount of risk possible.

