Nieky Holzken shares his favorite two-hit combo in kickboxing

Multiple-time kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken has every imaginable strike in his vast arsenal.

‘The Natural’, though, admits there’s one simple yet highly-effective technique that he holds in his heart.

In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, the 39-year-old fan favorite gladly entertained a slew of queries from his loyal followers.

Reddit user @After6Comes7and8 asked:

“Hey Nieky! Big fan, what’s your favorite combo?”

“Body shot end with low kick,” Holzken replied.

Holzken, of course, is a master of the distinct Dutch kickboxing style, known for its mix of heavy hands and lethal low kicks.

Elements of Kyokushin karate, western boxing, and Muay Thai are incorporated all together, which we see each time Holzken enters the Circle.

This boxing-heavy approach forces opponents to tighten their guards at the head and body, leaving an opening to chop away at their lower half.

The 39-year-old even used his favorite high and low combination to batter Elliot Compton back at ONE: Big Bang II in 2020.

Rewatch Holzken’s incredible finish below:

For sure, we can expect a ton of body sshotsand low-kick combos from Holzken in his upcoming clash with Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video.

These two striking maestros are each gunning for a rematch with two-division ONE world champion Regian Eersel, and the victor would be one step closer to that opportunity.

Do you think Holzken can once again find success with his favorite technique against the dangerous Sadikovic?

We’ll find out in a matter of hours at ONE Fight Night 11, which will broadcast live on US Primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on June 9. The entire card is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

