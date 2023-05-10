Nikola Jokic brother: NBA superstar’s sibling finishes opponent with high-kick in Muay Thai fight

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has made a name for himself in the world of professional basketball. However, few know about his two elder brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja. While Nemanja has largely remained out of the public eye, Strahinja shares Nikola's passion for basketball and even served as his inspiration for pursuing a career in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic over the last 4 games:
39 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST, 56% FG
30 PTS, 17 REB, 17 AST, 58% FG
53 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 66% FG
29 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST, 60% FG

Unfortunately, Strahinja's past is marred by a troubling incident. In 2019, he was arrested under suspicion of assault after allegedly choking and pushing a woman in his apartment while under the influence of alcohol. Despite this unfortunate incident, Strahinja remains an important figure in Nikola's life and has undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping the NBA star's career.

Nemanja, the second-oldest brother of Nikola Jokic, also shares a passion for basketball like his siblings. However, unlike his brothers, Nemanja found success as a basketball player early on, playing Division I basketball at the University of Detroit Mercy.

But Nemanja's athletic abilities are not limited to the hardwood. He has also made a name for himself as a professional fighter, debuting as an MMA fighter in 2019. Despite not having fought in the ring recently, Nemanja has maintained an undefeated record of 3-0, winning all of his fights via knockout.

In 2021, at SCL: Army vs Marines 10, the 38-year-old athlete showcased his skills in Muay Thai, competing against opponent William Vandervier. Nikola Jokic's brother dominated the fight with his superior technique and control, while Vandervier resorted to reckless, wild swings which ultimately cost him the match.

