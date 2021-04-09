Nina Ansaroff will now fight as Nina Nunes after taking the surname of wife Amanda Nunes

Nina Ansaroff will now fight as Nina Nunes after taking the last name of her wife Amanda Nunes.

A mainstay in the UFC women’s strawweight division, Nina Ansaroff is now listed on the UFC’s official website as Nina Nunes. Additionally, the UFC rankings as well now show Nina Ansaroff as Nina Nunes.

Nina Nunes holds an amateur MMA record of 3 wins and 0 losses, whereas her professional MMA record stands at 10 wins and 6 losses. Nina Nunes, a 35-year-old American MMA fighter of Macedonian descent, is well-known for her craftiness and durability inside the octagon.

Over the course of her amateur and professional MMA career, Nina Nunes has never been knocked out. Nunes has only been stopped once in her professional MMA career, with the said stoppage loss coming by way of submission.

Out of Nina Nunes’ 10 pro MMA wins, 4 are via KO/TKO, 2 via submission, and 4 via decision. On the other hand, out of Nunes’ 6 pro MMA losses, 1 came by way of submission, and 5 came by way of decision.

Apart from herself being a top-tier MMA competitor, Nina Nunes also notably trains alongside her wife, Amanda Nunes, at the world-renowned MMA gym ATT (American Top Team). Nina Nunes’ partner, Amanda Nunes, is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

The vast majority of fans and experts regard Amanda Nunes as one of the best fighters ever in combat sports history. Amanda Nunes is the reigning UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion.

Needless to say, Nina Nunes and Amanda Nunes are known to constantly help one another evolve at the gym. ATT also houses several other world-class fighters, including former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. Nina Nunes and Amanda Nunes have been heralded amongst the long list of brilliant fighters who train at ATT.

Nina Nunes has her sights set on the UFC women’s strawweight title

Presently, the UFC women’s strawweight title is held by Zhang Weili. Zhang will be putting her title on the line against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 (April 24th, 2021).

Nina Nunes stands at No. 5 in the UFC women’s strawweight rankings and No. 12 in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings. Nina Nunes’ last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 238 (June 2019).

Nina and Amanda Nunes were blessed with their first child last year. Nina Nunes gave birth to their daughter Raegan Ann Nunes in September 2020.

Nina Nunes is set to return to the octagon to fight Mackenzie Dern in a three-round strawweight bout at UFC Vegas 23 (April 10th, 2021).

