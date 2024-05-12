  • home icon
  • Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson: Full video highlights

Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified May 12, 2024 05:07 GMT
Cherneka Johnson (left) and Nina Hughes (right) fought on May 11 [Image credits: _ninahughes on Instagram]
Cherneka Johnson (left) and Nina Hughes (right) fought on May 11 [Image credits: _ninahughes on Instagram]

Nina Hughes and Cherneka Johnson locked horns in a bantamweight scrap on May 11. The WBA bantamweight title fight graced the co-main event slot for the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight card. The event was held at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Coming into the fight on May 11, the WBA bantamweight queen Hughes was undefeated in her professional boxer. The 41-year-old had a professional record of 6-0. In her last fight, Hughes successfully defended her title against Katie Healy in June 2023.

Johnson, on the other hand, suffered a loss in her last outing against Ellie Scotney in June 2023. 'Sugar Neekz' had a professional record of 15-2 before her bout against Hughes on May 11.

Check out Johnson getting her hands wrapped backstage below:

Hughes started the fight on an aggressive note and landed several strikes on her opponent's head and body.

Johnson picked up the pace in the later rounds and started to land shots of her own. The fight went the 10-round distance.

Check out some highlights of the fight below:

youtube-cover

Confusion ensued during the result announcement as Hughes was declared the winner via majority decision.

But moments later, the announcer corrected himself and declared 'Sugar Neekz' as the victor. The three judges scored the bout 95-95, 96-94 98-92 in favor of Johnson.

