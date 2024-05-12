Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson: Live round-by-round updates

WBA women's bantamweight title bout, Nina Huges vs. Cherneka Johnson will serve as the co-main for the lightweight title clash between George Kambosos Jr. and Vasiliy Lomachenko at RAC Arena in Perth later tonight.

Huges (6-0) has already defended the WBA title once. In her last fight, the English woman claimed a unanimous decision win over Katie Healy who was undefeated when the pair fought.

Interestingly the 41-year-old has more title fights than non-title bouts in her professional career..

In the other half of the contest, Johnson (15-2) is a former IBF women's world super bantamweight champion. She is 3-2 in her last five, with her latest fight ending in a unanimous decision loss against Ellie Scotney.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook Huges is a -195 favorite for the matchup with Johnson as a +155 underdog.

Watch Nina Huges and Cherneka Johnson face-off below:

Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson

Round 1:

As the opening round unfolds The champion is the aggressor connecting with crips one-twos. Johnson sneaks in a short uppercut from inside.

Not much to separate the two in the opening round.

Round 2:

Huges connects with a combo up to and Johnson pushes her opponent onto the ropes. Incredible work rate from the champion. Johnson is finding it hard to connect clean shots.

Round 3:

The champion digs into the body but finds it hard to split her foe's guard. Johnson missed with jabs as she tried to push the pace. An overhand right lands for Hughes.

A shot right-hand lands for Johnson. An overhand right connects for Hughes.

Round 4:

Hughes has outlanded her opponent 31-7 so far. The champion rushed the pace with a flurry. Johnson is still finding it hard to land clean punches. She gets lit up with a power jab closing distance with her opponent.

The referee momentarily stops the contest to resecure Hughe's mouthpiece. The champion clearly has the speed advantage.

Round 5:

Hughes seems to have the more efficient footwork punching in and out of range of her opponent. Johnson looks like she is looking for an opportunity to land a haymaker.

A three-punch combo lands for Hughes.

Round 6:

Johnson finds success early in the round as he connects with a few left hands. Hughes connects with an overhand right from the clinch. Both women trade in the clinch.

Johnson is now the aggressor, putting the champion on the back foot. A crushing power jab momentarily stuns Hughes. Johnson digs to the body from the clinch.

It looks like Johnson is sensing that she has a speed disadvantage and is trying to make it a phone booth fight.