Nina-Marie Daniele asks Arman Tsarukyan to tell the world that she didn't hurt his back, the top lightweight responds [VIDEO]

In a hilarious video posted on Instagram, Nina-Marie Daniele asked Arman Tsarukyan to tell the world that she didn't hurt his back. Notably, Tsarukyan pulled out from his UFC 311 title fight against Islam Makhachev due to a back injury. Tsarukyan trained with Daniele ahead of his fight and some fans assumed he hurt his back during the workout.

The Armenian is on a four-fight winning streak, with his last outing coming against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 which he won via split decision.

'Ahalkalakets' fought Makhachev in his debut back in 2019 where he delivered an impressive performance, despite sustaining a unanimous decision loss. The rematch between the pair was touted as one of the best lightweight title fights in recent years.

In a video posted on Instagram by Tsarukyan, he caught Daniele in a choke and told her he hurt his back because of her. He captioned the post as:

"I caught you 👊 @ninamariedaniele"

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's post below:

When Nina-Marie Daniele hailed Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland for their UFC 312 fight

In the UFC 312 main event, Dricus du Plessis took on Sean Strickland for the middleweight championship. 'Stillknocks' ended up dominating all the rounds to secure a victory via unanimous decision.

Nina-Marie Daniele shared a backstage conversation between the pair and called them "modern-day gladiators." She wrote:

“Two modern day gladiators! These are the moments that make us love MMA! Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland thank you for one hell of a fight. Congratulations @dricusduplessis on an amazing hard fought victory! Your heart and will to win is what separates you from everyone else! And to my brother @stricklandmma so proud of you! I know it’s not the outcome you wanted but it’s ok, win, lose or draw, moving forward is all that matters! On to the next one. There’s no sport like MMA and there’s no fight promotion like UFC.”

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

