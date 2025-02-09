Nina-Marie Daniele asks fans if she should "be concerned" looking back at throwback clip of Sean Strickland talking about male friends

UFC reporter Nina-Marie Daniele shared her reaction to a throwback clip of Sean Strickland. 'Tarzan' stepped into the octagon against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312 on Saturday and came up short in a one-sided contest. The African fighter broke Strickland's during the fight, making it difficult for him to use his gas tank.

Strickland and Daniele share a good relationship and the reporter had the 33-year-old sit with an etiquette coach for a video in June 2023. 'Tarzan' questioned the coach on what she talked about with her male friends and the interaction became hilarious.

In a video clip shared by Full Violence on Instagram, Daniele commented:

Screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele's comment on the post.

UFC lightweight contender tired by Nina-Marie Daniele's "cringy" videos

UFC lightweight contender Bobby Green labeled Nina-Marie Daniele's videos cringy after her recent video with middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. Daniele is known for her uniquely styled content focusing on fighter interviews with unconventional questions and hilarious training sessions.

In the video with Du Plessis, the middleweight champion was teaching the MMA reporter "how to barrel through people." She captioned the video:

"Describe Dricus Du Plessis fighting style in 2 words 💪🏼😤🇿🇦👇🏼 @dricusduplessis Watch Dricus Du Plessis defend his UFC UFC Middleweight Title against Sean Strickland this SATURDAY at #UFC312 on ESPN+ PPV"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's video below:

Green replied to the post and commented:

"So tired of these cringy a*s videos"

Screenshot of Bobby Green's comment on the post [Image courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

