Nina-Marie Daniele poses in bright red outfit and promises "bikini pics" till next UFC event, fans react - "Christmas came early"

Fans have reacted to Nina-Marie Daniele's promise of posting "bikini pics" till the next UFC event.

Daniele has become one of the most popular figures in the world of MMA over the past year. She has made quite the name for herself as a content creator in the UFC. Her interviewing style is considered a breath of fresh air and it has propelled her popularity to new heights.

Before making her way into the MMA world, Daniele had a well-established career as a model. She even achieved the title of Playboy's Playmate of the Year back in 2018.

Over the years, Daniele has managed to build a large following on social media. She is able to garner fans' attention, which once again happened recently when she posted a picture of herself in a bright red outfit on X.

She captioned the post:

"Bikini pics till there’s a UFC fight. Sorry not sorry!"

Fans seemed to love the idea as they flooded the comments section of the post with their reactions. Take a look at some of them below.

When Nina-Marie Daniele slammed MMA media for "breaking" false news

Last month, Nina-Marie Daniele took to X to call out MMA media for trusting random sources and announcing "breaking" news without confirming it from the promotions. Daniele claimed that this is the reason why MMA promotions like the UFC don't like to work with them:

"A major problem with MMA media is that most are so eager to break ‘Breaking News’ but they don’t bother confirming! Instead, they trust random sources. This is why MMA Media can’t be trusted. Also, why is media so eager to break news before the promotion? This works against you and why the promotion won’t work with you, it’s a two way street and y’all are sh00ting yourselves in the foot imo. #MakeMMAMediaGreatAgain"

