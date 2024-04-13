Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to UFC unveiling new gloves ahead of UFC 300

The UFC released new gloves to be used in their promotion moving forward. Several fans, fighters, and media members reacted to the release including influencer Nina-Marie Daniele.

One day before UFC 300, the organization announced on social media that fighters would be wearing new gloves beginning at an undisclosed date shortly. The gloves featured improved flexibility at joint locations and different designs for the promotional champions and contenders, Dana White's Contender Series, and 'The Ultimate Fighter' participants.

As expected, countless fighters weighed in on their soon-to-be fight day hand covering with some expressing excitement and others resenting the change.

Daniele, the UFC's in-house content creator, gave her thoughts on the new gloves on Instagram. The former model praised the champion's gloves for being "hard AF." She said:

"The GOLD Championship gloves go HARD AF💰 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below:

Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to the new UFC gloves [via @ufc on Instagram]

Daniele began working with the UFC in recent years and has become a prominent figure in the MMA media space. The 35-year-old broke through with fans for her unique interviews and videos with fighters.

Nina-Marie Daniele interviews Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC 300

With UFC 300 just around the corner, Nina-Marie Daniele has spent considerable time in recent weeks creating content with its participating fighters. Of the fighters she has shot videos with, Daniele sat down with Justin Gaethje ahead of his UFC 300 BMF title fight with Max Holloway.

In the video, Daniele brought up viral topics surrounding 'The Highlight' including fans comparing his look to a cat and his coach Trevor Wittman infamously smiling as he suffered a knockdown against Charles Oliveira.

The two also previewed Gaethje's fight with Holloway, scheduled to be the third fight on the pay-per-view main card. Gaethje predicts that he will become the first fighter to knock out Holloway in a Fight of the Night battle.

If Gaethje successfully defends the BMF belt, he will be the first fighter to do so. Jorge Masvidal was the first fighter to own the belt with a win over Nate Diaz but never defended the novelty title, relinquishing it once he retired in 2023.

Watch the full interview from Nina-Marie Daniele's YouTube channel below: