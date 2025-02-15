Nina-Marie Daniele shares two-word reaction to Michael 'Venom' Page's '720 kick' clip from the past

Nina-Marie Daniele has become beloved in the MMA community, thanks to her candid interviews and deep appreciation for the sport. Her efforts as a reporter in the space were acknowledged when she received the MMA Personality of the Year Award in 2024.

Michael 'Venom' Page (MVP) is one of the most unpredictable strikers in MMA, merging confidence with a flashy fighting style. Formerly a Bellator star, he is now making waves in the UFC middleweight division.

'Venom' recently posted an Instagram clip of his remarkable 720-degree kick from a previous kickboxing match, highlighting his trademark technique. 'Nina Drama' responded with a brief but enthusiastic comment:

"So sickkkkkkk"

Check out the screenshot of Daniele's comment below:

Screenshot of Nina Marie Daniele's comment on Michael 'Venom' Pages video of him doing a 720 kick!

Sean Strickland never stops roasting Nina-Marie Daniele—but it’s all love

Nina-Marie Daniele shares a special bond with former UFC champion Sean Strickland, one that blends playful banter with genuine respect.

Strickland frequently teases Daniele, but he has made it clear that he views her as a little sister and has a lot of affection for her. He has emphasized that although he constantly jokes about her, their bond is built on mutual trust and a sibling-like camaraderie.

Here's what Strickland said about Daniele:

“She's like a little sister... Like, once you get to know Nina, it's not like, Nina, like the Playboy, whatever the f**k she did... You get to know Nina, bro and it's like uncomfortable, it's like I'll be making jokes, and she'll try to, like, match my energy and she'll say something like off-color, and I'm like, 'Nina that's gross like shut the f**k up…'

"You guys don't know her, you get to know her, Nina's dope dude… Nina's like a little sister to me, even the thought of it makes me feel gross. You guys got her wrong.”

Check out Strickland's comments on the video below (3:43):

Strickland recently faced Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297, where he suffered a tough loss and a broken nose. Despite the setback, he handled the defeat with grace, proving himself a true champion in both victory and loss.

