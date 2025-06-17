  • home icon
  Nina-Marie Daniele thanks Merab Dvalishvili for the "greatest gift": "An ancient land, full of warriors"

Nina-Marie Daniele thanks Merab Dvalishvili for the "greatest gift": "An ancient land, full of warriors"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jun 17, 2025 11:39 GMT
nina
Nina-Marie Daniele (left) expresses gratitude to Merab Dvalishvili (right) in a recent tweet [Image Courtesy: @ninamdrama via X/Twitter]

Nina-Marie Daniele recently took to X/Twitter to pen a lengthy message hailing Georgia as one of the most moving countries she's ever visited. She also took the time to thank reigning UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili for inviting her to his native homeland.

She touched on how she much she struggled to fit in throughout years, before finally finding a home in MMA, where she was welcomed by the UFC and her supporters. Dvalishvili has now become a part of this support base, for which Daniele is eternally grateful.

"I fell in love with the spirit of Georgia! An ancient land, full of warriors. Georgians say that every guest is a gift from God. Believe me when I tell you: I felt the love and its healing powers and that Merab has given me the greatest gift. I've never fit in my entire life. I've always been too "weird" too "different" but ever since I started my MMA / UFC career @danawhite @ufc and my supporters have made me feel at home."
In the second half of her tweet, the UFC content creator doubled down, expressing even more gratitude for Dvalishvili's kind gesture.

"Georgia feels like home! Thank you @MerabDvalishvil for inviting me to your beautiful country. I cannot wait to share with the world the epic content we've filmed! I will never forget this experience. To my people of Georgia: thank you for the love... I really needed it! Gaumjaros!"

Daniele has covered the UFC for some time now, and has become well-acquainted with many of the promotion's premier champions. Dvalishvili is now one of them.

Nina-Marie Daniele witnessed Merab Dvalishvili's latest triumph

Nina-Marie Daniele had the pleasure of watching UFC 316 alongside the MMA fandom. The headliner featured Merab Dvalishvili's most recent bantamweight title defense in a rematch against Sean O'Malley. 'The Machine's' performance was nothing short of spectacular.

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele cageside at UFC 316:

He showcased much-improved striking, while still remaining dominant in the wrestling and grappling sequences. In round three, he scored a rare north-south choke that forced O'Malley to tap, handing Dvalishvili his first finish since 2021, and his first submission since 2017.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
