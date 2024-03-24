"No amount of hate can separate our Mexican bond" - Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez end feud by showing love to each other on Instagram

Canelo Alvarez is set to return to the boxing ring on May 4 when he defends his undisputed super middleweight title against Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas, Nevada. Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia will challenge Devin Haney for his WBC super lightweight title on April 20 in Brooklyn, New York.

While the two fighters have had tension in the past, Garcia took to Instagram to praise Alvarez, along with his trainer Eddy Reynoso, stating:

"No amount of hate can separate our Mexican Bond [Mexican flag] @canelo @pesopluma Thank you canelo for all the lessons and teachings you gave me. Also thank you to @caneloteam for all the training you helped me with forever grateful and I’m thankful! From the bottom of my soul... God bless you I’m going to bring the WBC title back home VIVA MEXICO [Mexican flag] In the end I do all things for God and that will always remain number one first priority."

Alvarez responded by stating:

"Just focus and get that win 🥇 you know we love u kid 👊🏻"

That drew plenty of praise from Garcia, who responded:

"@canelo My big brother! No matter what I'm with you. You taught me a lot. No one can tell me otherwise. I will always respect you."

Alvarez expressed that they are with Garcia, noting:

"@kingryan always with the intention to help from the heart, we are with you anyway 👊🏻"

Reynoso also responded to the post, claiming:

"Let’s go !! Shock the world mijo !!! #kinglion 👊🏼👊🏼"

That prompted Garcia to claim:

"@caneloteam Te amare por siempre You were a major key in my life and career thank you coach [Mexican flag] 🥊"

Check out Michael Benson's screenshot of the back-and-forth between Ryan Garcia, Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso below:

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia previously discussed ending his feud with Canelo Alvarez

Ryan Garcia and Canelo Alvarez once shared a close bond as both trained under Eddy Reynoso until the former switched trainers in 2021, leading to a fallout between the two. 'KingRy' revealed that the two were once again on good terms in an interview with Boxing Scene last year, stating:

"Business, or whatever he wants to do, for sure. We definitely are cool now. I've talked to Eddy and everything is all squashed. I have no hard feelings for them. I spent a lot of time in that gym and we have a lot of great memories."

Garcia added:

"It's sad to think about sometimes because of all of the fun times we had but that's how life is. You have to go through new chapters. I'm so happy for Canelo and I want him to keep dominating and being the champion that I saw in the gym every day. I'm happy for him." [h/t Boxing Scene]

Reynoso trained Garcia for five bouts between 2018 and 2021, with 'KingRy' winning all via knockout and claiming the WBC interim lightweight title. It is unclear what led to the split. However, it appears that the two sides have settled their differences.