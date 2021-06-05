"No belts and gold medal" - Henry Cejudo launches scathing attack on 'Mctapper' Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo has launched a scathing attack on Conor McGregor.

Referring to Conor McGregor as ‘McTapper’, Henry Cejudo took a jibe at the fact that McGregor currently doesn’t have any world title belts and has never won an Olympic gold medal.

As well as alluding to Conor McGregor recently topping the Forbes highest-paid athletes’ list, Henry Cejudo emphasized that there are some things that money cannot buy. Fans can check out the tweet put forth by Cejudo below –

Look at you no belts and gold medal. Somethings money can’t buy mctapper. #bendtheknee https://t.co/PopdRZRVe0 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 4, 2021

Henry Cejudo is known for being quite active in MMA circles, despite having retired from the sport in 2020. Cejudo also has a penchant for engaging in lighthearted banter with many of his fellow MMA stars on social media. Additionally, ‘Triple C’ aka ‘The King of Cringe’ is notorious for oftentimes taking shots at MMA legend and UFC icon Conor McGregor.

Henry Cejudo has time and again labeled Conor McGregor as ‘McTapper’ – a play on McGregor’s name that has long been used by McGregor’s biggest rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team.

Nurmagomedov, Cejudo, and their common manager – Dominance MMA Management founder and CEO Ali Abdelaziz – have time and again used the ‘McTapper’ jibe against McGregor over the past few years.

On that note, certain sections of the MMA community believe that the tweet from Henry Cejudo’s Twitter account might have been written and tweeted by Ali Abdelaziz.

A longtime member of the MMA world, who’s known for managing some of the biggest stars in the sport today, Ali is said to purportedly use his clients’ social media accounts to take shots at his clients’ rivals from time to time. As of this writing, Conor McGregor is yet to respond to Henry Cejudo’s statement.

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA in 2020, whereas Conor McGregor aims to continue making history in 2021

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right)

Henry Cejudo’s most recent fight was a second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 (May 2020). The fight witnessed Cejudo successfully defend the UFC bantamweight title.

Cejudo has held the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles over the course of his MMA career. Triple C subsequently announced his retirement from the sport, but he has occasionally hinted that he could stage a comeback in the future.

Meanwhile, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor aims to add to his legacy in 2021. He’s coming off a second-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 (January 2021). Presently, McGregor is set to face Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021.

