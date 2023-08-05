"No chance" - KSI trolls Drake after rapper bets boatload of money on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is set to go down tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The two will take on each other in a highly anticipated 10-round boxing bout after an intense build-up.

Canadian musician and producer Drake, who is known to bet heavily on sports events and has done so in the past on mixed martial arts and boxing bouts, put money on Nate Diaz to win the 10-round affair.

Drake bet through his partners Stake, a cryptocurrency-based betting platform. He bet $250,000 equivalent in Bitcoin for an estimated payout of a million dollars in the event that Diaz wins. Drake did not choose a method of victory for his bet and stated that he would never bet against a Diaz brother despite being aware of Paul's skills.

British YouTuber and Jake Paul's rival KSI reacted to Drake's tweet about his bet by laughing at it and dismissing it. He backed Paul to win over Diaz because it's the ex-UFC fighter's first professional boxing outing.

KSI wrote:

"Why is Drake tryna lose money? [face with tears of joy emoji] Hate to say it but Nate has no chance. This is his first pro boxing fight…"

Check out KSI's tweet with a screenshot of Drake's bet on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Instagram story below:

ksi @KSI Hate to say it but Nate has no chance. This is his first pro boxing fight… Why is Drake tryna lose money?Hate to say it but Nate has no chance. This is his first pro boxing fight…

Nate Diaz thrashes 'amateur promotion' ahead of his bout with Jake Paul

Nate Diaz is not too happy about the promotion for his bout against Jake Paul.

Diaz spoke in an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi at the official weigh-ins and detailed his experience. He compared it with the way things are done at the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion, UFC.

Diaz said:

"All is fair in love and war, I don't care what they do... They're influencing people to just yell out. If somebody at a press conference yelled at Jon Jones and whoever he's fighting at any of the main events and asked them some stupid sh*t, Dana White would've told them to get the f**k out of there. That's what I mean by amateur [promoting], and it's a bad example."

Check out Diaz's full comments on the promotion for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz [1:41]: