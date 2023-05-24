Much has been made of the back-and-forth between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones. The two have traded barbs recently. That being said, Fury has maintained his stance that he would welcome any MMA fighter to the ring.

According to a new video that has surfaced online, Fury's mind has not changed. In the video, Fury can be seen with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, as the pair met backstage at the Joseph Parker vs Faiga Opelu boxing event.

In the video, Fury playfully throws a knee at Adesanya in jest. Adesanya chuckles and tells Fury that he has seen some videos of him training MMA, and that he has a good chance into transitioning to the sport.

Given Adesanya's transition from kickboxing to MMA, this could have goaded Fury into escalating the feud with Jones. Fury, however, refrained and outrighter stated:

"I ain't going in no cage. F**k you. No, listen, I'm a boxer. Queensbury rules brother."

Check out the whole interaction here:

Tyson Fury verbally attacks Jon Jones

The supposed feud between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury can be traced back to certain comments made by UFC commentator Joe Rogan on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

Speaking on the podcast, Rogan said:

"No one thinks Tyson Fury can beat Jon Jones in a fight. No one thinks that. Tyson doesn't think that. You know what happens if Tyson Fury and Jon Jones are locked in a room? I'm pushing all my chips to black. Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer but he has no chance of making it out of the room."

Fury responded to Rogan in an expletive-filled rant, stating that he was the "baddest man on the planet."

Check out the clip here:

ClippyMcClipFace. @UnitedAnother

Jon Jones vs Tyson Fury. Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones…



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones… ‼️ Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/otSpJhzSQR "I'm pushing all my chips on black." Joe Rogan onJon Jones vs Tyson Fury. twitter.com/MichaelBensonn… "I'm pushing all my chips on black." Joe Rogan on Jon Jones vs Tyson Fury. twitter.com/MichaelBensonn… https://t.co/lF5EDWOIjw

Since then, Jon Jones has also responded. On Instagram, Jones shared a clip in which he said:

"Oh boy. Tyson Fury out there claiming he gonna beat me up. I better back off."

Check out the video here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @JonnyBones] Jon Jones with a mocking response to Tyson Fury’s call-out on Instagram today… Jon Jones with a mocking response to Tyson Fury’s call-out on Instagram today…[🎥 @JonnyBones] https://t.co/WtIHoIbaAz

A fight between the pair is unlikely to materialize. However, UFC Boss Dana White has told Fury that if he wants to fight Jones in the UFC octagon, he is willing to make it happen.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Dana White: ‘If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen’ mmafighting.com/2023/5/24/2373… Dana White: ‘If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen’ mmafighting.com/2023/5/24/2373… https://t.co/bb0Z8krHHe

Poll : 0 votes