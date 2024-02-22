“No excuses after I beat you” – Arjan Bhullar sends message to rival Amir Aliakbari ahead of ONE 166 showdown

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar is bracing himself for a massive collision course with Amir Aliakbari in their upcoming match at ONE 166 on March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Both behemoths are part of the historic and stacked card of ONE Championship in the Middle East country for its first event, and Bhullar gave a heads up to Aliakbari ahead of their pivotal match.

In his most recent talk with ONE Championship, ‘Singh’ wants the Iranian star to bring his A-game into their bout because he doesn’t want to hear any excuses when he takes the victory inside the circle.

The American Kickboxing Academy representative said:

“Just be ready. I'll see you at the center of that cage and just make sure you've done everything you're supposed to be ready. Because I want the best version of you. No excuses after I beat you.”

Arjan Bhullar is coming off a third-round TKO loss at the hands of Anatoly Malykhin in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he yielded his 26-pound golden belt to the Russian.

But after that setback, he has plotted his path of redemption, and it begins with Aliakbari.

Arjan Bhullar vows to enjoy the opportunity to fight in front of fans in Qatar

Aside from getting the victory and punching his ticket into a second meeting with Malykhin, Bhullar promises to savor every moment of competing in front of the fans in Qatar because it will be part of his journey in life.

Additionally, the 37-year-old superstar wants to put up an incredible performance for his fellow countrymen who are based in Qatar because he knows that there is a massive community of Indians in the country.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.