"No excuses" - Regian Eersel accepts lightweight kickboxing title loss to Alexis Nicolas with humility and grace

Former two-sport ONE world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel saw his 22-fight winning streak unceremoniously snapped last weekend when he was utterly dominated by unbeaten French contender 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas. He lost the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in the process.

Eersel battled Nicolas in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 6.

Nicolas had Eersel figured out in the early going, even knocking down the Dutchman in round two to pull away on the judges' scorecards. In the end, 'Barboza' took home the victory via unanimous decision, as well as the golden belt.

Addressing the media and his fans on social media, Eersel posted a message on his Instagram, conceding defeat to the younger man.

'The Immortal' said:

"I lost my belt, my kickboxing belt. Good job to my opponent. He did good. Great striking, so no excuses."

Despite surrendering the kickboxing gold to Nicolas, Eersel is still the reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion, so we will definitely see him back at the top of the card in his next fight.

Regian Eersel out for revenge against Alexis Nicolas: "I hope ONE Championship gives me a rematch"

'The Immortal' Regian Eersel says his rivalry with French fighter 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas is far from over. In fact, he believes their fight was so close that it warrants a redo.

As such, the 31-year-old is looking to run it back with his undefeated 25-year-old tormentor at the soonest possible time in order to reclaim his belt.

Eersel said:

"I think if I didn't get the eight count [in the second round], I would have won the fight. I hope ONE Championship gives me a rematch."

