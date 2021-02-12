"No interest, homie" - Charles Oliveira dismisses a potential fight with Nate Diaz

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has dismissed a potential fight against Nate Diaz.

'Do Bronx' took to his official Twitter account and asserted that he has no interest in fighting Nate Diaz. Charles Oliveira’s assertion comes after Nate Diaz recently revealed that he’d like to fight him at welterweight.

Status: No interest, homie. 👍



Goal: Lightweight belt — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 11, 2021

During his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Nate Diaz noted that he’d like to fight Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira next. Poirier and Oliveira are both high-ranking fighters in the UFC lightweight (155 pounds) division, but Diaz emphasized that he wants to face them in the welterweight (170 pounds) division.

“Who's the guy who beat...Ferguson? That’s the guy right there. I’ll fight that guy (Charles Oliveira) right there, that’s who I’ll fight."

However, Charles Oliveira has now hit back at Nate Diaz and claimed that he isn’t interested in fighting him. Additionally, Oliveira reiterated that his goal is to win the UFC lightweight belt.

Charles Oliveira’s last fight was a unanimous decision win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 in December 2020. Oliveira is currently on an eight-fight winning streak, with seven of those wins coming by way of stoppage (five via submission; two via KO/TKO).

Oliveira has competed at featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight over the course of his career. He returned to the lightweight division in 2017 and has competed there ever since.

On the other hand, Nate Diaz has competed in the welterweight division for the past few years. Diaz’s last fight at lightweight was a unanimous decision win over Michael Johnson in December 2015.

Furthermore, Diaz’s most recent fight was a welterweight bout for the BMF title against Jorge Masvidal. The BMF title bout transpired at UFC 244 in November 2019, with Diaz losing via third-round TKO.

Charles Oliveira fighting for the UFC lightweight title seems more likely than him facing Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz (left); Charles Oliveira (right)

Presently, the consensus in the MMA community is that Charles Oliveira is unlikely to face Nate Diaz in his next fight. First, the UFC isn’t going to book Diaz in a lightweight title bout right now. Charles Oliveira, as well as his team, have consistently stated that Oliveira’s next fight has to be for the UFC lightweight title.

Secondly, Nate Diaz ruled himself out of a potential UFC lightweight title fight by recently confirming that he’s done with the lightweight division. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Diaz opined that he’d already conquered the UFC lightweight division and has no interest in fighting there again.

Your new contender at 155!



🇧🇷 @CharlesDoBronxs belongs in the conversation with the elite. #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/Iyu1UXDWDi — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

It's over. Doctor calls a stop to this one due to a cut on Diaz's eye. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/F66UjSBsSo — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

