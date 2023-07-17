"No joy in your life" - Andrew Tate’s brother gets taken to the cleaners after claiming music is for dumb people

Controversial social media celebrity Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are infamous for their many scandalous views and seemingly insensitive way of voicing them.

In the latest of his proclamations, Tristan Tate labeled music lovers dumb. The former kickboxer wrote on Twitter:

"Unpopular opinion, but I really hate music. I’ve also found that the dumber somebody is, the more meaningful and important they find music to be."

Unsurprisingly, the bizarre statement drew the ire of many netizens, and they flooded the notorious businessman's feed to express their dissent:

A surprised Twitter user @AshleyDCan wrote:

"Do you have no joy in your life?"

Another fan ridiculed Andrew Tate's brother, saying:

"These dudes don’t even realize they’ve become the back in my day weirdos."

Twitter user @Trublood4life disagreed with Tristian Tate's statement, writing:

"I have to disagree. Everyone has a song (or several songs) they go to that rekindle memories, make them feel better, or inspire them. I like to make a playlist of these songs and listen to them whenever I need to boost my mood. Dopamine is released in your brain when you listen to music that moves you. 🤷‍♀️"

Twitter user @QuantumTate agreed with the social media celebrity's assessment, saying:

"I’m happy you said this, I rarely listen to music, and people think I’m weird. If I’m with friends or family, sure, but who listens to music alone?"

@Snoopdave2000 made fun of Andrew Tate and his brother, saying:

"I know Tristan or Andrew listens to rocky soundtrack when working out."

@rohan__kamath countered Tate, saying:

"I agree with most of the things you say, but this is just cap. I can just counter this with an example - Einstein said, 'Mozart's music is so pure and beautiful that I see it as a reflection of the inner beauty of the universe.' Is this quote the very definition of finding meaning/solace, or is Einstein dumb, according to you?"

"ZERO connection": Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate says web cam business not to blame for his arrest

Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested from their Bucharest home last December owing to suspicions of their involvement in organized crime, human trafficking, and rape.

The brothers were released from prison and put under house arrest in April. Now in a new tweet, Tristan Tate has clarified that he and his brother didn't get arrested for their webcam business:

"The world knows I used to run a webcam website, I spoke about it in depth. Very popular business here in Romania with hundreds of studios in the capital alone. I’ll repeat this again. There is ZERO connection between these legal business activities and my current case. The current case alleges I formed a gang in 2021 to steal money from my friend's TikTok creator funds."

