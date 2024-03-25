"No Muslim is perfect" - Devin Haney responds to Tristan Tate's comment on the boxer not fasting during Ramadan 

Undefeated boxer Devin Haney has addressed online criticism regarding his decision to train instead of observing the Ramadan fast.

Ramadan, a holy month in Islam dedicated to prayer and sacrifice, coincides with Haney's upcoming fight training schedule. In a recent video, Haney, a devout Muslim who converted in 2019, acknowledged the importance of Ramadan but emphasized the need to prioritize his job and family.

He reassured viewers of his faith, stating he performs his daily prayers and intends to make up for missed fasts after the fight.

This explanation wasn't universally accepted, with some fans questioning Haney's commitment to his religion. However, Haney received an unlikely ally in kickboxing personality Tristan Tate.

Despite being a Christian, Tate defended Haney, citing Islamic exemptions to fasting for those engaged in strenuous activities like combat. Tate compared Haney's training to a soldier preparing for war, a situation where fasting is not mandatory.

Haney expressed appreciation for Tate's understanding, acknowledging that only God can judge his actions during Ramadan:

"I know this is a topic that a casual can get attention off of But every Muslim should know that only Allah can judge especially during the month of Ramadan. Allah is the perfect planner & makes no mistakes. My days can easily be made up after the fight. Allah knows my intentions. Mr. Tate we follow each other if you ever feel like I am doing something wrong feel free DM me. No Muslim is perfect.. Allah is the most merciful”

Devin Haney brushes aside Ryan Garcia's social media storm, focuses on training for upcoming bout

WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney is diligently training for his upcoming title defense against social media firebrand Ryan Garcia. Their bout, scheduled for April 20th, carries significant weight as it marks their first professional encounter after six amateur showdowns that ended with a split record.

However, recent weeks have been clouded by concerns surrounding Garcia's mental health. The young boxer has made disturbing allegations online, including accusations of satanic rituals and kidnapping by a supposed cult. These posts, coupled with reports of potential substance abuse, have raised questions about his readiness for the fight.

Addressing the controversies in a recent interview with FightHype.com, Haney revealed a shift in his training focus:

"I'm preparing for whatever Ryan Garcia shows up on April 20th... Earlier I was focusing on if Ryan was gonna show up or not. But I changed my focus to focusing on me and controlling me, and preparing the best way that I know how to. Preparing to be the best Devin Haney that night. If Garcia isn't ready for the fight, then anybody that steps in, I'd be ready for."

