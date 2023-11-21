“No need for name calling” - Tristan Tate urges fanpage to halt Piers Morgan abuse following intense interview with brother Andrew

Tristan Tate has urged a fan page to stop disrespecting Piers Morgan following his intense interview with Andrew Tate.

Andrew Tate has emerged as arguably one of the polarizing personalities online over the past few years. The former kickboxer has often been criticized for his misogynistic and controversial worldviews, which re-surfaced during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Interestingly, only one part of the interview has aired as of yet, and it has seemingly not impressed Tate's fans. Reacting to it, Tristan Tate urged the X/Twitter page @TateNews_ to stop the abuse directed towards Morgan following the interview.

Tristan Tate took to X/Twitter and praised Piers Morgan for producing "some of the best interviews" seen by the modern world. He wrote:

"Piers is a professional and very good at his job. His style produces some of the best interviews the modern world has seen. We don’t have to agree with everything he says (I don’t!) but there’s no need for name calling. If you’re a fan of mine please be respectful @TateNews_ ."

Tristan Tate speaks about his daughter being affected because of the legal proceedings

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate were arrested for alleged crimes of money laundering and human trafficking last year in December. After spending months in jail, the two were put under house arrest only to be released from it as well in the coming months.

While they are still under judicial control, Tristan Tate recently spoke about how the case has impacted his daughter. Speaking about how his daughter is not able to play with the other kids because he is wrongfully accused of being a human trafficker, Tate said:

"They've been calling me a human trafficker for a year and a half. When you have a daughter who's two and a half and she's banging at the door, screaming to go outside and play with the other kids but you know you can't let her go outside because if she does, the other parents take their kids in. She has no friends, I bought her a dog, she's crying her eyes out. She used to be able to play with the kids in the neighborhood, now she can't. What about her? Is it justice to drop this file now?"

