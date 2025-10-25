  • home icon
  "No offence" - Kamaru Usman outlines double-champ ambitions right in front of Nassourdine Imavov

"No offence" - Kamaru Usman outlines double-champ ambitions right in front of Nassourdine Imavov

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:02 GMT
Kamaru Usman talks double-champ bid. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Kamaru Usman talks double-champ bid. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Kamaru Usman recently opened up about his desire to become a two-division champion with Nassourdine Imavov sitting right beside him. Usman also laid out his future fight plans and explained how he intends to achieve his goals.

In his last outing, Usman stopped his three-fight losing slide with a unanimous decision win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta in June. Before that, Usman lost a closely contested middleweight fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in October 2023.

In the aftermath of his win over Buckley, Usman made it clear that he intends to launch another title run at welterweight before going after the middleweight championship. During a public Q&A session ahead of UFC 321 this weekend, Usman laid out his future roadmap and said:

"I'm sure that the real fans out there can agree that what would be spectacular... To go out there and win the welterweight title. Leave it, then move up [to] middleweight and take that title as well."

Given that top-ranked middleweight Imavov was sitting right beside him on stage, Usman added:

"No offense, Nassourdine."
Kamaru Usman explains not wanting to fight Belal Muhammad

During the same Q&A session, Kamaru Usman came clean on not wanting to fight Belal Muhammad next. Given the bad blood between the two former UFC champions, many wanted to see them throw down in the cage. However, Usman made it clear that he wasn't keen on doing so.

Speaking to the fans (via @ChampRDS on X), Usman claimed that he had nothing to gain from fighting Muhammad and stated:

"Well, we didn't have a lot of back and forth; it's just a lot coming from him. I just think he's a dork, and what you do with a dork is you ignore them... For someone like me and Belal Muhammad, right now, Belal Muhammad is ranked what? Number one [in the division]? I'm below him. I'm looking at the title."
He continued:

"I have nothing to gain from fighting Belal Muhammad. He has all to gain, that's why he's the one who's calling me out. I'm not here to waste time. I want to get the title, and I want to continue on my track of defending, to be that champion again. Why waste time with him? If I have the title and he's the next guy, I would luckily kick his head in."
Nishant Zende.

