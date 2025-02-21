"No space, no breathing" - Fans marvel at Kade Ruotolo's blinding submission finish of Nicolas Vigna at ONE 171

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo entered ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20, intending to win his third straight MMA bout in whatever way possible.

Ruotolo's ground-and-pound, which has improved significantly, played an important role in securing the first-round arm-triangle choke of the debuting Nicolas Vigna as he battered the Argentinian first to kickstart the submission sequence.

Watch Kade Ruotolo capture his third straight MMA win below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Fans were amazed at what they saw from Ruotolo and showered the 22-year-old grappling wizard with praise in the comments section, writing:

"Dude just never stops moving. When grappling is actually fun to watch."

"As an old grizzled vet of 25 years in the game, it is literally exciting to see guys work constantly for a finish on the ground. So clean, beautiful GnP. No space, no breathing room. Really cool. Next one ASAP!"

"Lowk feel like Kade has to work on his ground and pound, it's super wild and he gets hit a lot when doing it."

"Only way Kade is loosing if if someone rocks him on the way in. He is levels above any other grappler that has entered into MMA and he has the dog in him. 🔥"

"Ruotolo is the scariest guy to meet on the ground."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

Kade Ruotolo admits wanting two-sport dominance

Kade Ruotolo's MMA career is blossoming in front of the fans' eyes, and he has never denied wanting to become a two-sport ONE world champion. In an interview with the Bangkok Post ahead of ONE 171, the Tenore affiliate stated:

"That's the goal. To become the best in jiu-jitsu and MMA. So yeah, ticking away at that, one step at a time."

Watch the entire interview:

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

