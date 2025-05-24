"No way Charles is escaping this" – Fans react to Ilia Topuria looking sharp in new training footage ahead of Charles Oliveira fight

Ilia Topuria will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight championship at UFC 317. Ahead of the fight, Topuria shared his training footage and many fans shared their reactions to the post.

The 155-pound title was left vacant when champion Islam Makhachev decided to move up to welterweight. Makhachev is the most decorated lightweight champion of all-time with four successful title defenses.

Topuria vacated the featherweight title himself in search of a fight against Makhachev at lightweight. Makhachev had declared Topuria needs to beat a top contender before facing him. But, after the win of Jack Della Maddalena over Belal Muhammad, Makhachev decided to move up.

Many fans shared their reactions to Topuria's training video. One of them wrote:

"No way Charles is escaping this"

Others wrote:

"Looking clean"

"He better! He fights in 1 month against a beast"

Checkout more fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post

Islam Makhachev slams Ilia Topuria after moving to welterweight

Former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will move upto lightweight and challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the 170-pound title.

Makhachev was targeting the move for a long time put his plans were put to a halt with teammate Belal Muhammad winning the title.

After Muhammad came up short against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, Makhachev confirmed his move up.

Topuria accused Makhachev of running away from him and Makhachev responded on X and said:

"Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next. But you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain.."

Check out Islam Makhachev's post about Ilia Topuria below:

