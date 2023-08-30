"No wonder Dana told Weidman to retire" - Fans Outrage Over Ridiculous UFC 292 payouts to 'matchsaver' Da'Mon Blackshear, Sean O'Malley and Others

The UFC 292 payouts for the much anticipated pay-per-view card, which saw Sean O'Malley realize his potential and capture UFC bantamweight gold against Aljamain Sterling, has been revealed to the public.

User Jed I. Goodman shared a post that showed the disclosed payouts for UFC 292 which were initially reported by MMA Fighting.

Considering the fact that fighter pay is a topic of controversy amongst the MMA community, many fans took the opportunity to react to these figures. User @CircuitCityMan noted that Da'mon Blackshear, who stepped in on short notice after fighting just a week prior to UFC 292, wasn't being valued. They commented:

"blackshear saves a fight by competing twice in a week and he makes pennies"

User @Goner36 concurred, stating:

"Blackshear should have gotten a lot more"

Meanwhile, @DrFreezePop noted that certain fighters were being paid relatively handsomely, despite having lost on the night. They added:

"How did Meerschaert make 6 figures in a loss? I’m not complaining. Good for him. I wish all fighters were laid like that. It’s just surprising to see how pay compared to some other fighters."

Another user, @CraigPrice1 noted that Chris Weidman, who headlined the prelims, was paid almost as much as Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley, who served as the main event of the night. They added:

"No wonder Dana told Weidman to retire. 426k"

User @usykboxing also noted that it was odd for Zhang Weili to be paid more than O'Malley and Sterling, saying:

"Zhang getting paid more than suga is unexpected"

@Robotraptorcum added:

"Crazy that Hubbard got more despite holobaugh getting his win bonus. And coming off the same show for the same prize. Makes no sense"

UFC 292 Payouts: Sean O'Malley and Zhang Weili get POTN bonuses, Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson deemed FOTN

In the very same post, it was shown that 'Suga' and 'Magnum' both received performance of the night bonuses at UFC 292 and took home an additional $50k each.

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson, which was one of the finals of Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, was ruled the fight of the night. As a result, both fighters took home a $50k bonus as well.

