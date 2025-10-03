  • home icon
  "Nobody can do sh*t" - Merab Dvalishvili issues bold "I'm the GOAT" message ahead of Cory Sandhagen title fight at UFC 320

"Nobody can do sh*t" - Merab Dvalishvili issues bold "I'm the GOAT" message ahead of Cory Sandhagen title fight at UFC 320

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 03, 2025 08:57 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili (left) issues a bold message ahead of his Cory Sandhagen (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Merab Dvalishvili (left) issues a bold message ahead of his Cory Sandhagen (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Merab Dvalishvili appears to be in a supremely confident state of mind ahead of his title defense against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 this weekend. Dvalishvili declared himself "the GOAT" and claimed there was no bantamweight who could give him any trouble in the cage.

Dvalishvili is on an incredible 13-fight win streak and hasn't recorded a loss since April 2018. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion has an impressive 20-4 record as a professional fighter and has wins over high-profile opponents like Umar Nurmagomedov, Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and Sean O'Malley. He's coming off a third-round submission win over O'Malley in their title rematch in June.

Given his resume, perhaps it's unsurprising to see Dvalishvili exercising his bragging rights. During a heated exchange with Sandhagen at the UFC 320 pre-fight press conference, 'The Machine' boldly claimed:

"Nobody can give me problems, not even in striking. I fought Petr Yan, I fought Jose Aldo, and I fought Sean O’Malley two times. Nobody can do sh*t. I’m the GOAT, I’m the champion. I will prove it again. However the fight goes, I'll be ready. My goal is to knock him out."
Merab Dvalishvili previews upcoming Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320

Merab Dvalishvili recently shared an insight into his strategy for the Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 320 this weekend. Dvalishvili intriguingly claimed that he planned on engaging in striking exchanges with Sandhagen in the cage.

In an interview with Shak MMA (via @acd_mma on X), Dvalishvili opened up about wanting to put his striking prowess on display at UFC 320 and said:

''I’m planning to strike with Cory Sandhagen. I’m looking to knock him out...John Wood, whatever I do he will support. I don’t think he will be mad because we’re really working at my hands...the fight starts standing, and I think this fight will be 90 percent striking, so that’s why.''
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
