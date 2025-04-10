"Nobody criticized Islam Makhachev” - Merab Dvalishvili puts the UFC lightweight champion on blast for avoiding Ilia Topuria

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has come under fire from Merab Dvalishvili for rejecting a fight with Ilia Topuria. Dvalishvili urged Makhachev to face Topuria, citing the moment when the reigning bantamweight was chastised for refusing to take on then-leading contender Umar Nurmagomedov.

Ad

Topuria vacated his featherweight belt earlier this year to pursue a second title. He voiced his wish to challenge Makahchev on several occasions, however, the Dagestani's team reportedly dismissed the fight claims, citing that Topuria was unworthy. According to the 33-year-old, Topuria must defeat a top contender to get a title shot.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dvalishvili reacted to Makahchev's antics, calling him out for denying Topuria a title opportunity (via Championship Rounds' X post):

Ad

Trending

''Ilia has to fight Islam Makhachev, especially since he vacated his featherweight belt and is no longer at 145. He’s the most deserving contender for the 155 title. But somehow, Islam Makhachev is ignoring him. I’m sure everyone remembers that Islam once told me just one thing at a press conference: ‘Merab, I respect you, but when you have a top contender, you should fight him.’ And I said, ‘Okay, I’m fighting.’ But now that he has a top contender in Ilia Topuria, he’s not fighting him.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Machine' continued:

''He’s saying other things instead. We all agree that Ilia deserves this fight more than anyone, and hopefully, it happens. Nobody criticized Islam like they criticized me.”

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dvalishvili stated that Makhachev and many in the MMA community were after him when he dismissed Nurmagomedov prior to UFC 311. However, the Georgian eventually defeated the 29-year-old to make his first title defense.

Makhachev made his fourth title defense by submitting Renato Moicano in the main event of UFC 311. Meanwhile, in his last octagon MMA outing at UFC 308 last year, Topuria knocked out Max Holloway in the third round.

Djibril Dulatov shares update on Islam Makhachev's next opponent

An X user named @realkevink recently posted an interview clip of Djibril Dulatov where the latter discussed Islam Dulatov's UFC debut. Djibril revealed that the 26-year-old will feature on the same card as Islam Makhachev during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Ad

Djibril further stated that Makhachev's opponent would be a UFC champion from a lower division. The post caption read:

''Djibril Dulatov Says Islam Dulatov will be Fighting on the Same card as Islam Makhachev in June in Las Vegas. In conversation they mention Islam's opponent to be a champion in another category [weight class] and he was a title holder. Topuria vs. Makhachev IFW?''

Ad

Check out Djibril Dulatov's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.